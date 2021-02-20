close
Sat Feb 20, 2021
BR
Bureau report
February 20, 2021

KP languages conference starts today

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The 9th Two-day KP Languages Conference will get underway at the Cultural Hall today (Saturday) to mark International Mother Language Day (Feb 21).

The Gandhara Hindko Board and Gandhara Hindko Academy have organized the moot to highlight the importance of the mother languages and the cultures associated with them. The researchers from various languages spoken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are expected to attend the conference and read out papers during sessions which would continue for two days.

