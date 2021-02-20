JI sees no difference between PTI & PDM

MANSEHRA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Central Amir Sirajul Haq has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Democratic Movement are two sides of the same coin as their politics move around personalities.

“There is no difference between the PDM and PTI’s political philosophy as none of them is struggling for the change of existing system,” Siraj told reporters here on Friday.

He said that his party would never join the PDM as the JI wanted to enforce Shariah in the country but that the PDM was only to replace the PTI government for their vested interest.

He said that both PDM and PTI were not sincere in bringing to an end the role of money in the politics and Senate elections.

“We believe that the Supreme Court would announce such a mechanism, which would not only uphold the sanctity of the vote but also end the money’s use in the Senate elections,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Siraj led the funeral prayer for a senior lawyer and former contender for provincial assembly, Khan Afzal Khan, who had died after a protected illness.