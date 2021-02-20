Charges framed against 14 CTD cops for fake terrorism case

PESHAWAR: An Anti-Terrorism Court has framed charges against 14 cops of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for implicating two traders in an alleged false case of terrorism after snatching 292,000 US dollars from them while on their way from Lahore to Peshawar.

The charges were framed by the ATC court headed by Syed Asghar Ali Shah against the 14 policemen. They included a deputy superintendent of police, three inspectors and sub-inspectors and 10 other cops. All the cops, however, denied the charges and pleaded not guilty.

The CTD had arrested two persons, Said Agha and Umar Gul, on November 19 last year and registered Case No 56 under 11 NATA and 3/4 Anti-Money Laundering Act showing recovery of 140,000 US dollars for them that they were carrying.

Later, those arrested approached various forums as well as the court and claimed they were bringing 292,000 dollars legally from Lahore when the CTD cops arrested them on the Motorway near Peshawar.

The complainants said they were tortured, humiliated and the money, as well as their phones, licensed pistol and other valuables were snatched.

They added that the cops showed less amount in a fabricated case lodged against them and extorted the remaining money.

The complainants provided the receipts as well as other supporting documents and evidence to support the claim that the money they were carrying from Lahore to Peshawar was legal when they were held by the CTD.

The cops will be tried by the court now that they have pleaded not guilty. Some officials are already suspended and an inquiry is being conducted against them for abuse of power in the said case as well as other cases in the last many months. There have been various complaints, including the interference of some civilians in the official matters of the CTD on which action was taken only recently when it went viral on social media.

The authorities have recently posted a new officer to head the operations of the CTD and to keep a check on the wrongdoings and misuse of power by some officials in the force.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi visited the CTD where he was briefed on the revamping of the department.

The IGP was briefed about its expansion to newly merged districts and the provision of required equipment and manpower.

The police chief appreciated the role of CTD in rooting out terrorism and maintaining law and order in the province and said that KP Police was always ready to defeat anti-state elements in a befitting manner on all fronts.

He directed the senior police officials to further strengthen close ties with other law-enforcing agencies so that the nefarious designs of the miscreants could be thwarted in a timely manner.