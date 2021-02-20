Sam Hain extends Warwickshire contract until 2023

LONDON: Sam Hain has signed a two-year contract extension at Warwickshire that will keep him at the county until at least the end of the 2023 season.

Hain marked himself out as one to watch in his debut 2014 season as he became the youngest Warwickshire batsman to record a first-class hundred and double hundred, while his List-A average of 59.78 is the highest of all-time among those who have had a minimum of 50 innings at the crease.

Hain, who was born in Hong Kong to two British parents and grew up mostly in Australia, was included in England’s 55-strong training group last summer while he has made a number of appearances for the second-string Lions.