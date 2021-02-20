Different salaries

The salary of government employees in various departments is different. The salaries of government employees in the education sector are quite low. Both the federal and provincial governments pay no attention to this sector. Other government employees with the same job grade draw salaries that are at least 300 percent more than what employees who work at education department receive. Teachers are an important group of society. The nations that have reached the heights of prosperity and growth paid due respect to their teachers.

The government should take appropriate steps to increase the salary of the employees of the education department so that they can meet their monthly expenses with ease. The founder and first president of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, has famously said, “Teachers are the one and only people who save nations”.

Faheem Hussain

Sukkur