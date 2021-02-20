close
Sat Feb 20, 2021
February 20, 2021

February 20, 2021

This is to draw the attention of K-Electric (KE) authorities to unscheduled loadshedding in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar. KE shuts down power for around 10 hours to facilitate maintenance work. This practice is being carried out every week. When will the higher authorities take notice of this unscheduled and prolonged loadshedding?

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi

