Concern over Kashmir

As diplomats from around two dozen countries complete a visit to Occupied Kashmir, two UN rapporteurs on belief and minorities have expressed their concern over the situation in Kashmir and new laws which infringe on the rights and liberties of Kashmiris. In August 2019, India had revoked the constitution and taken away the special status given to the Occupied State of Jammu and Kashmir, which had remained disputed at the time of partition in 1947. Apart from this, new domicile laws were put in place as well as laws which determine the purchase of land inside the occupied areas of Kashmir. Previously, no non-Kashmiri could buy land in the Valley, a move intended to protect the area from attempts at demographic change.

It seems that it is entirely this demographic change that New Delhi is aiming for. While its government has reacted strongly to the report by the UN rapporteurs, saying that the new laws will give Kashmiris the same rights as the people of the rest of India and therefore equalise their status as citizens, the UN rapporteurs have noted the nature of new movement into Kashmir. Many applications for domicile have been accepted and most of them come from persons based outside Kashmir. In time, this could mean a change in Occupied Kashmir's status as Muslim-majority. Such a move would of course be a disaster for the region, which has known endless conflict virtually since 1947 and most notably since the early 1990s, when groups in the area led mostly by young Kashmiris began an uprising against oppression by Indian soldiers and paramilitary forces. Through this period, there has been a terrible history of violence, oppression, rape and other steps aimed to put down any attempts by Kashmiris to raise their voice and make their anger over their situation known.

While New Delhi denies that it is using force in Kashmir, and as it carefully controlled the visit by the foreign diplomats, we hope that the visit will draw attention to the present state of the Kashmiris. The statement by the UN rapporteurs should add to this concern and possibly lead to a wider effort around the world to rescue Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from its plight and to return to its people the autonomy that they have a right to.