Covid claims 40 lives, infects 1,245 more in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Coronaviurs claimed 40 lives, taking the nationwide tally of fatalities to 12,527 on Friday, while 1,245 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 568,506.

Among the 40 deaths, 39 patients were under treatment in hospitals and one died in quarantine or home, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas i.e. Multan, 25 per cent; Islamabad, 35 per cent, Peshawar, 26 per cent; and Lahore, 35 per cent.

Around 241 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Till now 255,039 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh; 166,242 in Punjab; 70,493 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP); 18,967 in Balochistan; 43,145 in Islamabad; 9,673 in AJK; and 4,947 in GB. About 5,166 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab; 4,267 in Sindh; 2,020 in KP; 199 in Balochistan; 488 in Islamabad; 285 in AJK; and 102 in GB.

The country has so far conducted 8,602,515 coronavirus tests, including 34,754 in the last 24 hours. About 531,840 patients have recovered in the country, whereas 1,626 patients were in critical condition.