Mani wants assurance from India on World Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani will not be seeking extension in his tenure.

Talking to ‘The News’ here at the National High Performance Centre on Friday, Mani claimed that his set goals of September 2018 have been accomplished and results will start to come in the next two to three years.

He also said the PCB will ask for the change of venue of T20 World Cup, if India failed to ensure visa and security of the team, officials and fans.

His term as the PCB chairman ends in September. Mani said that he will only stay in office if there is a requirement for him to stay. However, he said he wants Wasim Khan to take another three years as CEO to maintain continuity in the programmes initiated for the development and betterment of Pakistan’s cricket.

The PCB chairman said that playing in the ICC event is the right of Pakistan and no country can deny them that right. “We have asked the International Cricket Council to get us written guarantee from India over the issuance of visa and security. India was to reply by December 31, 2020, but if there were no guarantees from India by March 31, then PCB will ask the ICC for change of T20 World Cup venue from India to most probably the UAE,” he stressed.

Mani said that Pakistan government never objected to national team playing in India and it’s the Indian government that creates hurdles. “Attachment of politics with sport is an unhealthy scenario,” he added.

“I have very good terms with Sourav Ganguly and he wants India to play in Pakistan. But it’s their government which plays politics in cricket,” he maintained.

He further said that he asked Wasim to have one-year extension when his term ends next February. He further added that he wants to see a vibrant domestic structure where all areas of the country have representation. “When Pakistan cricket’s history will be written everything will be clear to all that how much good work Wasim has done for the country’s cricket,” he added.

“We want to have at least 100 players as a bench strength, who could get a place in the national team,” he said.

On domestic structure, he said that by the end of this month there will be appointments of interim officials for associations. “At first everything will be funded by the PCB and when there will be sponsors attached with the associations, they will work independently,” he added.

He said that every association will have a board of nine people with three elected officials, three independent directors and two officials of sponsors. “We want the associations to have their own centres like Karachi to have its office at National Stadium, Balochistan at Quetta Stadium. So there will be checks and balances for transparency.

“Similarly, the chief selector will have to reply to his members queries over the selection of the team and then the selection committee is answerable to the cricket committee.

“The minimum earning for a player in retainership is around 2.5 million (rupees) alongwith match fee and in first class cricket a player gets around four million (rupees) plus the prize money,” Mani said.

“A successful player can earn a lot. It’s like perform and earn. Departments were becoming a burden on Pakistan cricket, which was heading to ruins and has now been properly structured.

“We want the associations to hold club, school, college and university cricket. PCB will open association accounts and give them initially 30.5 million (rupees) for cricket development. Firstly, clubs will be registered and then scrutiny will be held but by independent people. For that PCB will hire around 50 firms. Then there will be city elections and the elected official will then elect association officials. Around 100 former cricketers will be attached with the associations as coaches.

“Previously, the school, college and university cricket was spoon fed by the PCB, which will change,” he said.

He further said there is lot of work needed to be done but it will take time. There was no investment on the maintenance of grounds in the country and around six billion are required for the renovation of the stadiums, he added. “I would like to see stadiums in the northern areas to have extended season till May and June before monsoon. On the other hand there was little investment on infrastructure. Our stadiums were neglected because international matches were played on neutral venues. But international cricket has returned, we need to upgrade our venues.

“We should have three to four grounds like Gwadar Stadium in the north where the teams would love to go and play,” he said.

“A lot of work has been done on National Stadium Karachi but work on remaining stadiums is required. In fact it is the duty of the government but it has its own problems to address,” he said.

On Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis, he said that the cricket committee will again sit and ask them about the team’s progress and evaluate their performance. “There will be accountability of all. It’s good to see the team beat South Africa and now the committee will meet and look into the performance,” the PCB head said.

Mani further stated that the PCB has sought from the ICC rights to hold its major events like the World Cup, Under19 World Cup, and women events. “Some of the events will be organised by the PCB and some of them will jointly be organised with the UAE. But the ICC needs to change its approach and alter its inclination towards India.

“We always extended full support to the cricket world. Had Pakistan team not toured England, they would have suffered 3.5 billion pound losses,” he said.

“There was a wrong perception among the world about Pakistan and the players coming here were surprised to see the ground reality. South Africa just visited Pakistan and were happy on their return home. Due to their visit, more team will now come to Pakistan,” he said.

He said that Pakistan cricketers will be vaccinated by March end as the PCB has already asked the National Command and Operation Centre for vaccine.

He further said that Mohammad Amir is a good cricketer. “He decided in a hurry. The board had invested in him but we respect his decision,” he said.