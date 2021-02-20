Pak players to get Covid-19 vaccination

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricketers will receive Covid-19 vaccination jabs before their departure to South Africa and Zimbabwe on an over 50-day tour.

Pakistan will play three One-Day and as many T20 internationals in South Africa. In Zimbabwe, they are scheduled to play both Tests and white-ball cricket. The tour starts on March 26.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approached the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for the vaccination of leading players including those playing on the national circuit.

“It is believed that all the cricketers will be vaccinated for Covid-19 by the third week of March. Those leaving for South Africa and Zimbabwe will receive a jab before their departure on March 26. All others will also get the vaccination in the next six weeks,” a PCB official said.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, who spoke to the media in Lahore, also confirmed that all national cricketers will be vaccinated.

Mani also hoped to take the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to all major cities of the country next season.