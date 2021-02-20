BN Polo, Master Paints in Allama Iqbal Polo Cup main final

LAHORE: BN Polo and Master Paints reached the main final of Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021 here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Friday.

On the other hand, FG Polo qualified for the subsidiary final.

The first semifinal of the day was contested between BN Polo and Diamond Paints and after a tough fight, BN Polo won by 10-6. Tito Ruiz Guinazu was the top scorer from the winning side, while Eulogio Celestino converted a hat-trick, Raja Mikael Sami a brace and Baber Naseem one goal. Romero Zaveletta was top scorer from Diamond Paints as he thrashed in three goals while Saqib Khan Khakwani hit one. They had two goals handicap advantage.

BN Polo were off to flying start as they thrashed in three back-to-back goals to gain 3-0 lead. They added three more goals in their tally to enhance their lead to 6-0. Diamond Paints then made their presence felt by converting two goals to reduce the margin to 6-2 but BN Polo struck one more to make it 7-2. The third chukker saw BN Polo slamming in three more goals to gain a healthy 10-2 lead while Diamond Paints hit one to reduce the margin to 10-3. Diamond Paints scored one more in the fourth and last chukker to make it 10-4. With two goals handicap advantage for Diamond Paints, the final score was 10-6 in favour of BN Polo.

The second semifinal of the day proved to be a thriller as Master Paints beat Master Paints Black by a narrow margin of 13 1/2-12. Marcos Panelo emerged as hero of the day from Master Paints, who had a half goal handicap advantage, with a classic contribution of excellent eight goals. Juan Cruz Losada fired in five goals.