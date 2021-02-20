Amla joins Zalmi as batting coach again

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi have appointed legendary South African batsman Hashim Amla as their batting coach and mentor for the second year in a row.
“We welcome Hashim Amla into Zalmi family again,” said Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi. Amla is not only a batting legend but also a role model for the youth, he added.
Amla said that he is happy to be a part of Peshawar Zalmi and PSL for the second year in a row and hopes that Peshawar Zalmi will perform well.