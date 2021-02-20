BD recall Al-Amin, Mosaddek for NZ tour

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Friday recalled pace bowler Al-Amin Hossain and batsman Mosaddek Hossain in their 20-member squad for the upcoming one-day international and Twenty20 international series against New Zealand.

Mosaddek played his last ODI against Sri Lanka in July 2019 and T20I against India in November in the same year. Al-Amin played the last of his 15 ODIs against Zimbabwe in March 2020.