Usman Chand to compete in ISSF Shotgun World Cup in New Delhi

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top shooter Usman Chand will participate in the ISSF Shotgun World Cup scheduled in New Delhi from March 18-29.

According to the entry list, Usman is to feature in the championship to play the skeet event.

Usman, who has been the national skeet champion for the last many years, has still not won any quota place for Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier this month, Usman Chand grabbed 14th position in skeet by scoring 141 points in Asian Online Shooting Championship.

In the last Asian Games, Usman scored 122 points out of 125 in the main qualification round of skeet event, missing the Asian record by only one point. He also beat the Olympic bronze medalists of the 2012 and 2016 Olympics there.