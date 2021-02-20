Guardiola inspires Man City masterclass, Liverpool face Everton test

LONDON: As Manchester City power towards the Premier League title, the question is not whether Arsenal can stall the leaders, but is this Pep Guardiola’s finest achievement in his Etihad reign?

Liverpool were expected to push City all the way but the champions have stumbled so badly that their only concern going into the Merseyside derby against Everton is getting back into the top four.

Chelsea, in action at Southampton, hold that lucrative fourth Champions League berth thanks to an impressive unbeaten start to Thomas Tuchel’s reign.

Guardiola’s masterpiece

When the final whistle blew on Manchester City’s 17th successive victory in all competitions, Pep Guardiola was one step closer to the most impressive feat of his five years in the Premier League.

City’s composed 3-1 dismissal of Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday left them 10 points clear of second-placed Manchester United with 14 games left.

They are the first English top-flight side to begin a calendar year with 10 successive league wins.

Guardiola has already won two Premier League titles, three League Cups and the FA Cup with City.

But finding a way to navigate through City’s poor start to the season while also dealing with the loss of all-time leading scorer Sergio Aguero for most of the campaign and a significant Covid-19 outbreak in the camp burnishes his legacy.

Guardiola’s astute tactical tweaks have been key to the revival, but he knows the dangers of resting on his laurels during a hectic programme.

“Winning 10 straight games at the start of the calendar year is nice but next is Arsenal,” he said. “It’s better you don’t see the schedule, otherwise you get depressed. But at the same time, it’s a beautiful challenge.”