Ubaid hits unbeaten hundred in Central Punjab win

ISLAMABAD: Ubaid Shahid’s match-winning knock of 109 not out overshadowed Abdul Saboor’s 121 as Central Punjab raced to a five-wicket win against Balochistan in the National Under-16 Cricket Championship match at the Pindi Stadium on Friday.

Ubaid, who hit his second hundred of the tournament, helped Central Punjab reach the 244-run target in the 45th over.

After being asked to bat first, Balochistan managed 243 — thanks to Abdul Saboor’s century — before they were bowled out in the last over.

Balochistan were reeling at 31-4 before wicketkeeper-batsman Saboor and Adil Ahmed stitched a 100-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Saboor top-scored with 121 off 95 balls, which included 18 fours and three sixes. Adil scored 27 off 67 and struck three fours.

For Central Punjab, Ibtisam Rehman took three wickets for 40 runs while Awais Ali, Mohammad Shoban and Ubaid took two apiece.

In Central Punjab’s reply, Ubaid — batting at No 3 — scored an unbeaten 109 off 99 balls. He hit 10 fours. He and Abdul Rehman (32 off 22 balls) added undefeated 78 runs for the sixth wicket.

Central Punjab are now in second position on the points table with six points. Balochistan with one win from four outings are fifth.

At Rawal Cricket Ground, Ahmed’s five wickets helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bundle out Southern Punjab for just 73 while chasing a target of 150.

This was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s second win in the tournament.

After being asked to bat first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dismissed for 149 in 43.1 overs. Only four batsmen, including Shahzaib Khan (38), entered double figures.

For Southern Punjab, left-arm spinner Arafat Ahmed took five wickets for 13 runs. Mustaqeem Faisal grabbed 4-16.

In reply, the openers provided a 35-run stand, before Southern Punjab were bowled out in the 32nd over.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are now in third position, ahead of Southern Punjab on net run-rate. Both teams have four points each.

At Ayub Park Ground, Ihsanullah’s four wickets and an unbeaten 39 from Shamyl Hussain led Northern to a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Sindh and put them on top of the table with six points.

Sindh were dismissed for 98 in 26 overs after Northern captain decided to field first. Saad Baig top-scored with a 29-ball 27, hitting three fours and a six. Hassan Iqbal contributed 21 off 38 balls.

Besides leg-spinner Ihsan’s 4-18, Mohammad Ibraheem and Saad Masood chipped in with two wickets apiece for Northern. Shamyl top-scored with an unbeaten 39 off 55, which included seven boundaries. Sindh are at the bottom of the table with two points.