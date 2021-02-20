close
Sat Feb 20, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 20, 2021

Waqar to join Zalmi as partial cover for Miller

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 20, 2021

KARACHI: Waqar Salamkheil of Afghanistan will join former winners Peshawar Zalmi as a partial cover for South Africa’s hard-hitting batsman David Miller.

Miller will reach Pakistan on March 1 after completing his domestic cricket commitment. The 19-year-old Kabul-born left-arm wrist spinner Waqar has played one Test for Afghanistan.

