Amla joins Zalmi as batting coach again

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi have appointed legendary South African batsman Hashim Amla as their batting coach and mentor for the second year in a row.

“We welcome Hashim Amla into Zalmi family again,” said Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi. Amla is not only a batting legend but also a role model for the youth, he added.

Amla said that he is happy to be a part of Peshawar Zalmi and PSL for the second year in a row and hopes that Peshawar Zalmi will perform well.