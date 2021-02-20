Sad tale of the city

Karachi is the country’s economic hub and provides sources of livelihood to a large number of people. Pakistanis from all over the country migrate to this vibrant city to earn a decent living. Karachi is important for the country’s overall progress. However, it is unfortunate that the higher authorities have completely ignored the city. From health, hunger and education issues to high levels of street crimes, the city is facing a large number of crises. Almost all residents are unsatisfied with their standard of living. It is difficult to say what kind of policy changes and plans will lead to improvements in the city. However, there is no doubt that the city needs the immediate attention of the authorities. At present, no political party has shown any will to address the problems of the city. The government should take positive steps to solve these issues. The structure of the local government should be strengthened so that the issues can be resolved on time. Job opportunities should be created for young graduates so that they can also contribute towards the growth and progress of the country.

Muhammad Hamza Siddiqui

Karachi