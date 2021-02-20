Corrigendum

In Musharraf Rasool Cyan’s article ‘Fata: the NFC correction’ (Feb 19), the third line of the ninth paragraph should have said, “If we apply the 7th Award formula variables to Fata and compute it on the divisible pool determined for the year 2018-2019, as an entity Fata’s share would come to Rs.116 billion per annum”. The earlier version of the article erroneously mentioned Rs16 billion per annum. The error is regretted.