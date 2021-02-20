close
Sat Feb 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 20, 2021

Corrigendum

Newspost

 
February 20, 2021

In Musharraf Rasool Cyan’s article ‘Fata: the NFC correction’ (Feb 19), the third line of the ninth paragraph should have said, “If we apply the 7th Award formula variables to Fata and compute it on the divisible pool determined for the year 2018-2019, as an entity Fata’s share would come to Rs.116 billion per annum”. The earlier version of the article erroneously mentioned Rs16 billion per annum. The error is regretted.

Latest News

More From Newspost