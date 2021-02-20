This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to an important issue. Law students who live in Sehwan Sharif are facing transportation problems on their way to Pir Illahi Bux Law College Dadu. These students have to cover a distance of more than 45 kilometres to reach Dadu. But the issue does not end here. The monopoly of transporters and their sheer ignorance of Covid-19-related SOPs have added more problems for students.

They have to wait for long for a bus to Dadu. Then, these students have to walk at least 10 kilometres to reach the college as the bus stop is at least 10km away from the college. It becomes so difficult for students to reach the institute on time. To facilitate these students, the institution should start a bus service which can easily pick up students from designated stops.

Abdul Qadir Saito

Sehwan Sharif