Sat Feb 20, 2021
February 20, 2021

RIP Ali Sadpara

Newspost

 
February 20, 2021

On Thursday (Feb 18), Sajid Ali Sadpara, son of Muhammad Ali Sadpara, announced the death of his father. One has the following message for the Pakistani mountaineer: Ali Sadpara, your life was a blessing and your memory a treasure.

You will be loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

