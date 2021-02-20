RIP Ali Sadpara

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
On Thursday (Feb 18), Sajid Ali Sadpara, son of Muhammad Ali Sadpara, announced the death of his father. One has the following message for the Pakistani mountaineer: Ali Sadpara, your life was a blessing and your memory a treasure.
You will be loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Dr Irfan Zafar
Islamabad