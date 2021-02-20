Frozen accounts

This is to draw the attention of the higher authorities to a serious issue. All accounts that were being maintained in Pakistan Post Saving Banks have been frozen since last month. No transactions are taking place. Account holders have been told that all accounts are being transferred to National Savings. This practice of the freezing of accounts has never taken place since the creation of Pakistan.

It is an extremely alarming situation because hundreds of thousands of middle class and poor account holders have been deprived of access to their accounts. It is also a gross violation of the banking laws and the constitution. The higher authorities need to have a look into this issue and those responsible for this situation should be taken to task. All accounts should be immediately restored.

Mohd Ali

Saidaiah