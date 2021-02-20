Dangerous practice

After the sale of a used vehicle, the new buyer usually delays the process of registering the vehicle in his/her name. This practice is quite dangerous as in case of any accident or other untoward incident when an FIR is lodged, the previous owner of the vehicle is held responsible.

Both the seller and buyer should ensure that the process of the registration of the vehicle sold is carried out in a timely manner. Once sold, the vehicle must be registered in the name of the new buyer.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi