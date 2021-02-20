Better ties

This refers to the article ‘Resetting Pakistan-US relations’ by Mosharraf Zaidi (Feb 17). It is absolutely right to try to improve relations with all countries except Israel – until the establishment of a viable Palestinian state. In this regard, the US and its major allies in the West get added emphasis because of their greater leverage over the IMF and other international financial institutions whose help we need. However, there are definite constraints which prevent the desired outcome. For example, the newly appointed US President Joe Biden spoke to Narendra Modi soon after he won the election and, again, after he took the oath of office. This happened despite the fact that the Modi-led government is responsible for grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir as well as in the rest of India where minority communities are staging protests against the present government.

Since India is a big market for US products and an ally against the common ‘enemy’ China, it is a natural choice for the US and its allies. On the other hand, Pakistan, which is an ally of China, is considered a hindrance. The US has already asked the countries to choose sides. It shows that the initiative for improving relations lies with the US and not so much with us. We can, however, hope for a transactional relationship with some civility shown by the US.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi