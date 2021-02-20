tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This is to draw the attention of K-Electric (KE) authorities to unscheduled loadshedding in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar. KE shuts down power for around 10 hours to facilitate maintenance work. This practice is being carried out every week.
When will the higher authorities take notice of this unscheduled and prolonged loadshedding?
Ashfaq Sharif
Karachi