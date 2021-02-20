It’s an expensive world

The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed millions of people into poverty. A large number of Pakistanis are now living below the poverty line and are unable to afford the prices of essential commodities that have been increasing at an unprecedented pace for quite a few months now.

The government must take immediate action to deal with this issue. There should be better planning to ensure that the country’s poverty crisis is over in a timely manner.

Iqra Zafar Sakhi

Turbat