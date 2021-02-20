FBR seeks tax proposals

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday invited sales tax proposals for the upcoming budget 2021/22, and advised the stakeholders to focus on the suggestions on eliminating tax frauds and fake and flying invoices.

The FBR advised the stakeholders to submit their sales tax / federal excise proposals for the budget 2021/22 by March 3, 2021.

The revenue board has communicated the directive to all the relevant chambers, associations, and other stakeholders.

The FBR asked that the proposals should focus on broadening the tax base and increase the revenue. Besides, proposed amendments should be suggested to achieve simplification, remove difficulties and anomalies, and abolish any outdated / obsolete provisions.

The revenue board said it would especially welcome proposals for eliminating tax fraud, fake and flying invoices, plugging loopholes, facilitating genuine taxpayers, and making the procedure transparent.

It also advised that proposals should be made keeping in view the consequences for the other related trade groups, which might be adversely affected by the proposed measures.