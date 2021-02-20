Gold rates drop Rs250/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped Rs250/tola to Rs109,950/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Friday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs214 to Rs94,264, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $13 to $1,772/ounce. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,380/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,183.12, it added.