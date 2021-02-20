Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee reversed two-day gains to end lower on Friday due to an uptick in the dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

It closed at 159.10 against the dollar, compared with Thursday’s closing of 158.93 in the interbank market. The local currency gained 10 paisas to end at 159.30 against the dollar. It had settled at 150.20 in the previous session.

Dealers said the domestic currency lost ground, owing to the mismatch in the demand and supply of the greenback.

“Today, the demand was higher, but the supplies were thin. The inflows were not enough to meet the demand,” a currency dealer said.

“The two-day rally in the rupee was driven by the news related to the resumption of the International Monetary Fund programme. Now, again, the rupee has backed to its support level of 159 levels,” the dealer added.