FB will expand climate hub in battle against misinformation

WASHINGTON: Facebook said on Thursday it would expand its climate information hub and direct its users to experts to debunk myths and hoaxes in a ramped-up effort to fight misinformation.

The social media giant said it has added a section to its climate hub that features “facts that debunk common climate myths.” Users might find, for example, information about the relationship between global warming and the loss of polar bears or an explainer on the cost of renewable energies. “Along with expanding the centre, we’re improving it. We added a section that features facts that debunk common climate myths,” Facebook said.