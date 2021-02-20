Eight in 10 young women ‘limit behaviour for protection’: report

VIENNA: A huge majority of young European women limit where they go or who they spend time with for fear of assault or harassment, according to a report published on Friday by an EU agency.

“Shockingly, 83 percent of women aged between 16 and 29 limit where they go or who they spend time with to protect themselves,” the report from the Vienna-based Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA) said.

The figure was one of the findings in a FRA report on victims’ experiences of crime, based on surveys completed by almost 35,000 people across the EU, as well as in the UK and North Macedonia. “We see that the experience of harassment of a sexual nature, which specifically has an impact on women, often happens in public spaces involving perpetrators that women don’t know,” report author Sami Nevala told AFP.