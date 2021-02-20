UK spy chief apologises for past treatment of homosexuals

London: The head of Britain’s foreign intelligence service MI6 on Friday apologised for the agency’s historic treatment of homosexuals, calling it “wrong, unjust and discriminatory”.

MI6 barred homosexuals from serving in the intelligence agencies until 1991 on security grounds, claiming they were susceptible to blackmail. Agency chief Richard Moore, known as “C”, apologised in a video statement on Twitter, calling the policy “misguided”.

“Committed, talented, public-spirited people had their careers and lives blighted because it was argued that being LGBT+ was incompatible with being an intelligence professional,” he said.