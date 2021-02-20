FB will expand climate hub in battle against misinformation

WASHINGTON: Facebook said on Thursday it would expand its climate information hub and direct its users to experts to debunk myths and hoaxes in a ramped-up effort to fight misinformation.

The social media giant said it has added a section to its climate hub that features “facts that debunk common climate myths.” Users might find, for example, information about the relationship between global warming and the loss of polar bears or an explainer on the cost of renewable energies.

“Along with expanding the centre, we’re improving it. We added a section that features facts that debunk common climate myths,” Facebook said. That includes fighting against climate change skepticism, which has accelerated thanks in part to its spread by prominent people.

They include former president Donald Trump, who in January 2019 posted on Twitter about record-low temperatures in the American midwest. “What the hell is going on with Global Warming? Please come back fast, we need you!” he tweeted.

And this week, disinformation circulated about the winter storm energy crisis in Texas. “There was a viral meme that showed an old picture of a helicopter from Sweden with the false claim that it was using chemicals from fossil fuels to de-ice wind turbines in Texas,” said Nikki Forrester of Science Feedback, an NGO that fights against medical and environmental disinformation.

“Misinformation sows confusion about what is or isn’t real among the majority of people who are neither strong advocates for actions or unmovable deniers of reality,” Forrester said. That explains some of the harm of misinformation around an issue like climate change, since environmental policies are unlikely to be implemented without large-scale support from the public.

Authorities, social networks and other organizations have recently devoted more effort to striking the right anti-misinformation balance. “What we’ve learned from 2020 is that it can no longer be a top-down kind of elite-led system of information proposition,” said Rory Smith, an analyst with the anti-disinformation NGO First Draft, calling for a more “proactive approach”.

“Because once somebody sees a misleading message or a piece of misinformation that confirms their bias already, (fact-checking) must undo that damage... after the fact,” Smith said.