US woman, 90, treks miles in snow to get vaccinated

Washington: A 90-year-old American woman trudged six miles in a foot of snow with two walking sticks to get her coronavirus vaccination. Fran Goldman, of Seattle, had been trying frantically to get an appointment for her first shot, working the phones every day in vain, reports said.

When she finally got one for last Sunday, Goldman was determined to keep her appointment — several inches of snow on the ground be damned, according to the Seattle Times. The weather made driving to the hospital where she arranged the shot unadvisable. The day before, Goldman did a sort of trial run, walking most of the three-mile trek to the hospital.