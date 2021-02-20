Greek govt

close
Sat Feb 20, 2021
AFP
February 20, 2021

AFP
February 20, 2021

Athens: Anger against the Greek government mounted Friday as thousands of households in Athens remained without electricity, as a severe cold front that left four dead receded. The state power distribution network operator said it was still working to restore power to some 3,500 households in several northern Athens suburbs.

