Woman shot dead in Shalimar

LAHORE:Two unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a 35-year old woman in the Shalimar area on Friday.

The victim identified as Naila was going somewhere while riding her car. As she reached near Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, the unidentified motorcyclists shot at her. She died on the spot. A police team removed the body to morgue.

Two hit to death: A 65-year old woman died in a road traffic accident in Nawab Town on Friday. The victim identified as Sughran was trying to cross a road when a speeding car hit him. The victim received fatal injuries. She was shifted to hospital where she died. A police team removed the body to morgue. In another incident, a woman died in Chuhng. The victim identified as Samina was hit to death by a speeding truck while crossing road near Shahpur Kanjran.

Man dies: A man died and two others were injured in a road traffic accident in EME society on Friday. The victims were riding a pick-up loaded with fruits and vegetables. As they reached near EME society the vehicle rammed into footpath and overturned reportedly because of poor visibility due to fog. Rescue 1122 teams shifted the injured to hospital where one of them died. The victim was identified as Yahya Afzal.

Two bodies: Bodies of two unidentified persons have been recovered from the Data Darbar area Friday. The victims were spotted lying unconscious on a roadside by passersby. They informed police. The police shifted them to hospital where doctors pronounced them as brought dead. Police said the victim looked like drug addict.