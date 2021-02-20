Turkey hires law firm to lobby Biden over F-35 jets

ISTANBUL: Turkey has hired an international law firm to help it win back its spot in the US-led F-35 fighter jet programme, state media reported on Friday.

The six-month contract with Arnold & Porter — worth a reported $750,000 (620,000 euros) — comes as Turkey seeks to find a solution with US President Joe Biden over its controversial Russian missile system purchase. The Washington-based law firm did not immediately comment.

Turkey was kicked out of the F-35 fighter jet programme in 2019 as punishment for its decision to acquire the advanced Russian hardware after failing to come to terms on US Patriots used by most other Nato member states.

Washington slapped Turkey’s military procurement agency with sanctions after the S-400s were tested for the first time late last year. The United States fears that the S-400 systems could help Russia gather intelligence and better shoot down Nato warplanes if fully integrated in Turkish defences.

The Pentagon confirmed earlier this month that it believed the Russian systems were “incompatible” with the F-35 jets and that the sanctions on Turkey would stay in place until the S-400s are removed.