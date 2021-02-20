Myanmar mourns protester’s death

Yangon: Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing was a teenage grocery store worker in Myanmar´s sparse and isolated capital until less than two weeks ago, when a gunshot turned her into a national symbol of resistance.

The death of the young anti-coup protester has sent a ripple of grief through the country, days after a bullet struck her in the head during a confrontation with police. She had joined a massive rally in Naypyidaw demanding the release and return to power of the country’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Police dispersed the protest with rubber bullets, but Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing was one of two people critically wounded by live rounds.