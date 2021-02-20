FB to expand climate hub

WASHINGTON: Facebook said on Friday it would expand its climate information hub and direct its users to experts to debunk myths and hoaxes in a ramped-up effort to fight misinformation.

The social media giant said it has added a section to its climate hub that features “facts that debunk common climate myths.” Users might find, for example, information about the relationship between global warming and the loss of polar bears or an explainer on the cost of renewable energies.

“Along with expanding the centre, we’re improving it. We added a section that features facts that debunk common climate myths,” Facebook said. That includes fighting against climate change skepticism, which has accelerated thanks in part to its spread by prominent people.

They include former president Donald Trump, who in January 2019 posted on Twitter about record-low temperatures in the American midwest. “What the hell is going on with Global Warming? Please come back fast, we need you!” he tweeted. And this week, disinformation circulated about the winter storm energy crisis in Texas.