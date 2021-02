Malaysian news site hit with fine as fears grow over press freedom

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia: A leading Malaysian news site was fined $120,000 on Friday after being convicted of contempt over readers’ comments that criticised the judiciary, sparking international condemnation and concerns about worsening press freedom.

Fears have grown that independent media outlets are under attack in the Southeast Asian nation since a scandal-plagued coalition seized power without an election last year following the collapse of a reformist government.

Malaysiakini, a popular portal that has made a name for itself by reporting on the misdeeds of the ruling elite, and its editor-in-chief Steven Gan were accused of contempt of court in a case brought by the attorney general. The case related to five readers’ comments posted under an article that were critical of the judiciary, which authorities say eroded public confidence in the courts.

A panel of judges at the country’s top court ruled that Malaysiakini was guilty and ordered the site to pay a 500,000 ringgit ($120,000) fine — more than double the amount sought by prosecutors.

Gan — who could have faced a jail term if convicted — was cleared, but he criticised the decision as “uncalled for”. “The hefty fine against us is really an attempt not to just shut us up -- but to shut us down,” he told reporters at the Federal Court in the administrative capital Putrajaya.