Covid-19 claims nine more lives in Sindh

Covid-19 claimed nine more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 4,276.

In the meantime, 432 patients remained under treatment at various hospitals, of whom the condition of 394 patients was stated to be critical and 54 of them were put onto ventilators. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province. He said 391 new cases of the viral disease had emerged during the previous 24 hours as a result of 12,205 tests, constituting a 3.2 per cent current detection rate.