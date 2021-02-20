Endowment fund to be established to preserve heritage buildings

The Sindh government has decided to establish an endowment fund to carry out plans to repair and restore heritage-protected buildings in the province.

The decision to this effect was reached on Friday when Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah chaired a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Sindh Cultural Heritage. The meeting took into consideration a number of proposals related to the repair and restoration of important heritage buildings and sites in the province.

It resolved that the provincial government would help out owners of the buildings declared part of the cultural heritage of the province so as to properly repair and preserve such architecture and structures of historical importance.

One of the items discussed was related to alteration and addition to heritage building Homie Katrak in the Civil Lines Quarters area on Abdullah Haroon Road in Karachi. The meeting decided to forward the proposed plan to the technical committee for bringing improvement in it.

The committee also decided that the construction of new buildings in the Civil Lines Quarters area would be carried out in a manner that heritage buildings remained protected. The meeting okayed a proposal to change the name of the building declared protected heritage in Larkana from the Deputy Commissioner House to the Deputy Commissioner office.