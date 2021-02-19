‘Principled stance’ puts textile industry in a fix

ISLAMABAD: Many cabinet members and Special Assistants to Prime Minister have come out to sabotage the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan about increasing the country’s exports as their ‘principled stance’ has resulted in deadlock on the Textile Policy 2020-25, officials and industrial sources involved in talks confided to The News.

On account of the deadlock in textile policy 2020-25, coupled with the closure of RLNG to Captive Power Plants (CPPs) from February 1, 2021, the expansion in industrial base has virtually stopped as 15 entrepreneurs are trying from pillar to post to get their letter of credits (L/Cs) closed, earlier opened for import of textile machinery. “Some 15 textile mills are trying to cancel their textile machinery import orders,” the sources said.

The entrepreneurs say that expansion plan premised on availability of gas at $6.5 per MMBTU and electricity at 7.5 cents per unit, but now when there is no gas for captive power plants which ensures electricity at 6 cents per unit for textile machinery, they cannot expand their industrial base, knowing the fact that electricity from national grid having no quality will damage the textile units.

“The Special Assistants on Power, Petroleum, Reforms and Revenue along with some other cabinet members are insisting that exporters should be given subsidy on electricity and RLNG through additional Drawback on Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) after the exports receipts,” sources said adding that, however, the ‘principled stance’ will destroy the 80 percent textile chain that includes spinning, weaving, finishing, dying units as they will not get the subsidized gas and electricity.

And without subsidized gas and electricity, the cost of their products will increase manifold. This is how the 80 percent textile chain will be destroyed and the people working there will be deprived of their jobs. "At a time when refunds are not cleared on time by the FBR, the subsidy through additional DLTL will not work.”

The official sources said the government functionaries are toeing the line of some Karachi- based textile exporters who have integrated chain supply, ignoring those who have not done so. “The government should understand that in Punjab, not a single textile exporter has his own integrated supply chain.”

Exporters are demanding that the textile industry should be provided electricity at 7.5 cents per unit for five years and the subsidy issue should be resolved between the Power Division, Petroleum Division and Finance Division but not through additional DLTL on gas and electricity, otherwise, exports will no more remain competitive in the international market and this will result in their reduction.

Exporters are of the view that the new idea floated under the garb of ‘principled stance’ will serve nothing but sabotage the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan focusing on the increase in exports of the country. Pakistan’s export industry cannot compete with India, Bangladesh and Vietnam in the international market without the regional tariff of RLNG at $6.5 per MMBTU and electricity at 7.5 cents per unit as guaranteed in the proposed Textile Policy 2020-25, twice approved by the prime minister and also once cleared by the federal cabinet.

This situation has led to, industrial sources further said, halting the expansion in the industrial base and many entrepreneurs have stepped up their efforts to get their opened LCs closed, for importing the latest machinery. This is mainly due to closure of RLNG to captive power plants from February 1, 2021 and non-availability of electricity at 7.5 cents against the electricity being generated through captive power plants. “We had planned the expansion of textile industry based on availability of gas and electricity at 7.5 cents per unit but because of closure of gas, the industry is unable to run its machinery," Amer Shaikh, one of the textile industry owners in Lahore, said. He said he is very upset over the closure of gas to captive power plants.

The textile industry owner said that he installed a new captive power plant but neither gas is available nor there is any guarantee from authorities that they will provide quality electricity to their units. Amer Shaikh said now he is forced to cancel the L/C, which he opened for import of textile machinery. He underscored by saying that under the TERF scheme, the industrialists have used Rs300 billion for expansion in the industrial base but under the new scenario, as many as 15 entrepreneurs were forced to cancel the import of textile machinery.

When contacted, Tabish Gauhar, Special Assistant to the PM on Power, confirmed the development, saying: “Yes. There is a stalemate on textile policy on 2000-25.” He said that petroleum and power divisions have adopted a ‘principled stance’ and offered the exporters subsidy through DLTL on RLNG at $6.5 per MMBTU and electricity at 7.5 cents per unit once their export receipts were received. He said there are 4-5 groups in the textile sector who have integrated supply chains.

However, in Punjab, exporters are opposing the government’s offer. He said that when it comes to ensuring provision of subsidy to other players in the supply chain, this will be a headache and as far as refunds’ clearance issue is concerned, exporters need to chase it with Finance and FBR officials. He, however, said that they have no issue with provision of gas and electricity to the textile industry but the issue of subsidy has to be dealt with additional DLTL.