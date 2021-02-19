Privatisation will save Pakistan’s power sector: Miftah

KARACHI: Former finance minister Miftah Ismail says the power sector in Pakistan should move towards the privatisation in order to solve its long-standing issues.Miftah Ismail said this during a webinar titled: “Pakistan’s Power Policies—Ensuring Access and Affordability” on Wednesday. When asked if it would be difficult to do so, the former finance minister said it was a challenge but needed to be done nonetheless. He highlighted how there has been a governance failure for the past 30 years or so in Pakistan. “We keep repeating the same things and hoping for better results but it won’t happen. So I believe we should move towards a multiple buyer and multiple seller system,” he said, according to a press release.

He pointed out that in 2014-15, Pemra estimated the cost of installation of a gas plant at $700,000. “However, when we (the previous government) opened it up for bidding, the real figure came to around $550,000,” he said.

Miftah Ismail spoke about how the government was incapable of handing problems of the power sector, saying that 12 percent of the electricity consumers in Pakistan were not even paying their bills and then the tribal areas had their own set of problems when it came to power accessibility.

Executive Director Aptma and former Member Energy at the Planning Commission Shahid Sattar referred to the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market (CTBCM) initiative as a ‘façade’, saying that it will never encourage competition as it doesn’t have answers to improve power generation.

He criticised the revenue-based loadshedding model as well, which entails more loadshedding in areas where less revenue is collected.

“I believe that is against the very spirit of the constitution,” he said, adding that the government must work and bring about measures to recover money rather than resort to loadshedding in areas where predominantly poor people lived.