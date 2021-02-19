Lahore NAB presents details of conviction in last 3 years to NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Thursday presented the details of the conviction in corruption cases during the last three years (2018 to 2020) to the NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal and informed that around 190 convictions from the accountability courts were made during the last three years in different section of the NAB Ordinance 1999.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting here Wednesday to review the performance of NAB-Lahore, especially convictions made under Section 10 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)-1999 and under Section 25 (b) of NAO-1999 during the year 2018 to 2020 at NAB Headquarters.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA) Syed Asghar Haider, DG Operations NAB Zahir Shah, and other senior officers of NAB, while DG NAB-Lahore Major (R) Shahzad Saleem, participated in the meeting through video link.