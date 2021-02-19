GI products’ registration to boost trade of Pakistan: Razak

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that the registration of GI products will serve as a potential economic tool to promote and enhance national and international trade of Pakistan.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to discuss issues pertaining to registration of Geographical Indications (GI) on priority basis. The meeting was attended by Secretary Commerce and Chairman Intellectual Property Organisation of Pakistan (IPO).

The adviser was informed that, after the registration of rice, now the ‘Pink Rock Salt’ will be registered on fast-track. For this, a registrant would be designated with approval of the Federal Cabinet.

He expressed his ratification at the progress made and reiterated the importance of the registration of various products as GIs. Speedy registration will protect GIs of Pakistan and eradicate the possibility of violation of GI products.

He advised the Ministry of Commerce to double its efforts for registration of potential products as GI on priority basis.