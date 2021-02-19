Senate polls: Tareen initiates consultations with MNAs, MPAs

ISLAMABAD: Senior political leader and former federal minister Jehangir Khan Tareen has initiated consultations with member of the National and Punjab assemblies, who have been closely associated with him, especially from the Seraiki areas, in wake of the upcoming Senate polls. He will draw up his strategy for the Senate elections in the light of the discussions. Tareen’s role in the lone general seat of the Senate from Islamabad would be crucial since the government’s candidate Federal Minister for Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh having a contest with former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, fielded by the PDM.

Tareen is in Islamabad now and sources told The News that majority of PTI members of the assemblies coming from the Seraiki area are visibly tilted towards Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, who served the area with special interest and maintained close liaison with them during his tenure as the prime minister and earlier as the speaker National Assembly. The sources pointed out that both the divides of the contest for the Senate have approached Tareen for support but the PTI leadership hasn’t established contact with him for the purpose while PPP candidate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani will have meeting with him tomorrow (Saturday).

The sources pointed out that no meeting of Jehangir Tareen with the prime minister or Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is on the cards. It appears that Tareen would lead the campaign of government candidate Dr Hafeez Sheikh for the Senate slot, the sources pointed out.