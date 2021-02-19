Senate elections: 141 notified by ECP as validly-nominated candidates

ISLAMABAD: Clearing the scrutiny process, a total of 141 candidates were notified on the Election Commission of Pakistan’s Form-53 as validly-nominated candidates while PDM’s Yousaf Raza Gilani’s candidature was cleared and that of PML-N stalwart Pervaiz Rashid was rejected in the run up to Senate elections.

Of 141 now in the field, 77 are for the general seats from the four provinces and the federal capital, 34 for women seats, 20 for technocrat and Ulema seats and ten for non-Muslim seats. The nomination papers of PML-N’s firebrand Senator Mushahidullh Khan, who died on Wednesday night, were declared infructuous.

Similarly, as many as 25 nomination papers of candidates were rejected on different grounds and two nominations were withdrawn. In the federal capital, six nomination papers were filed; five were accepted while in Punjab, 21 papers were filed and 17 were accepted, whereas in Sindh, 19 were filed and 18 were accepted. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22 nominations were filed and 19 were accepted. In Balochistan, 18 papers were accepted while 19 were filed for the general seats.

A total of 40 nomination papers were filed for women seats, out of which 34 were accepted and five rejected. For technocrats and Ulema seats, 33 papers were filed and

20 accepted while 12 rejected; for non-Muslim two seats, five nominations each were filed in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and all ten were accepted.

The Election Commission released its order with regard to the PDM candidate and in its order, the commission said Yousaf Raza Gilani was convicted under Article 63 (1) (g) of the Constitution. A period of five years has lapsed since his conviction and he stands qualified for contesting the election to the Senate of Pakistan from the federal capital. The Election Commission ruled that all cases against the candidate are pending for adjudication and in the absence of conviction, the candidate cannot be barred from contesting the election. Keeping in view these facts, the nomination papers of the candidate are hereby accepted.

PTI’s candidate from the federal capital Fareed Rehman had challenged the nomination papers of Yousaf Raza Gilani on the grounds that he had allegedly concealed his conviction and that several cases against him are pending, therefore, he could not contest the election.

The Election Commission had accepted the petition for hearing and after hearing, it had reserved its judgement till Thursday morning, which was announced accordingly.

Meanwhile, rejecting the reports on electronic media, the Election Commission clarified that all reports with regard to the production orders of legislators are not based on facts. “All the applications regarding production orders received are under consideration and the decision on the same will be made on Friday in accordance with the law,” the Election Commission explained.

The Election Commission has also prepared an affidavit to be submitted by a contesting candidate, according to which, he shall declare: “I have not paid directly or indirectly any amount to any voter for buying or influencing his or her right of choice or casting vote in a particular manner or refraining from casting vote.

That I undertake and declare on oath that no corrupt practice, illegality or violation of the Constitution or the law has been committed by me in any form in this election. I hereby consent that the ECP many enquire into my accounts and or assets (as defined in the Elections Act 2017). I hereby assure that I shall abide by the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission.”