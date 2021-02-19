Be engaged with US, says Fatemi

ISLAMABAD: Former special assistant to the prime minister and ambassador Tariq Fatemi has urged Pakistan to remain engaged with the US while enhancing cooperation with China.

Mr Fatemi was speaking at a seminar on “US foreign policy towards South Asia under Joe Biden” organised by the Institute of Regional Studies here Thursday.

Mr Fatemi said that President Biden had a long experience of working on foreign policy issues, first as the Chairperson of the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee and then as vice-president in the Obama administration. He said that given his long experience in the field of foreign policy, Biden will take an institutional approach to the US foreign policy towards South Asia. He maintained that while Biden would ideally want the US to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, he would come under enormous pressure against doing so from within the administration as well as the media.

Mr Fatemi said that a hasty US withdrawal from Afghanistan might not be in the best interest of Pakistan as well because it (Pakistan) would be among the first countries to be affected by the spillover effects of instability in Afghanistan in the shape of militancy and refugees.

“President Biden needs to re-evaluate whether the Indian government is still upholding the democratic values which, according to the US, are at the core of bilateral relations between the two countries,” he said. He was of the view that since the current Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committing human rights violations not only in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir but also against the minorities in India, the US stand about its relations with India on democratic principles had lost its credibility. He continued, however, that President Biden had not expressed any intention to review its relations with India.

According to the speaker, the relations between India and the US could further improve under the Biden administration. Citing several examples from the recent US diplomacy with both India and Pakistan, he argued that the US valued its relations with India considerably more than its relations with Pakistan. He said that containment of China was also an essential element of the US policy toward India.

He said that balancing Pakistan’s relations with China and the US would be a difficult proposition for Pakistan but it had to diplomatically reassure the US that the country was still vital for its interests. Regarding Pakistan’s relations with China, he was of the view that the relations were built on a very high-level of trust and would not be affected by the relations of either country with any other country.

He maintained that the US would try to resurrect the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran because making all the parties agree to any new deal would be very difficult for the Biden administration.